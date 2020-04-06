ST. LIBORY — Barbara Ann “Barb” (Boardman) Julesgard, 71, of St. Libory passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
There will be a private family service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home, and will be live-streamed on All Faiths Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The Rev. Lisa Ewald will officiate. Private burial with family present will be at Grand Island City Cemetery.
There is a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home, adhering to the current restrictions in place of fewer than 10 at a public gathering. Family will not be present. Family and friends are welcome to phone All Faiths Funeral Home and have their names added to the register.
More details will follow.