WAUKEE, Iowa — B. Joan Benson, 86, passed away at Iowa Methodist Hospital on Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Road in West Des Moines with visitation starting at 9 a.m.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the Central City Cemetery in Central City.
Born on Jan. 26, 1933, B. Joan Benson grew up in Hordville. She attended Kearney State Teachers College and taught country school near Marquette. Joan was also a playground monitor, cook and secretary.
Joan was an avid quilter, an excellent seamstress, an upholsterer and mall walker. She was a long-time member of Compass Club; and enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling. Joan traveled to all states except Washington and wintered many years in Arizona.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Benson; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Jo Zmek, Bill and Pam Zmek and Dave and Dawn Zmek; a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy (Zmek) and Steve Lorenz; her stepchildren and their spouses, Jeff Benson, Shelli and Noel O’Brien, and Theresa Benson and Joel Geller; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Purle and Henry Knutson; her husband, Ray Zmek; a sister; three brothers; and infant son, Mark.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Food Bank of Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.