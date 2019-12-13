August ‘Augie’ Henrichs, 75

BURWELL — August “Augie” G. Henrichs, 75, of Burwell passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burwell, with the Rev. Jon Franson officiating. Interment will follow in Willow Springs (Banner) Cemetery at Burwell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church.
Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
August “Augie” George Henrichs, son of George Dietrich and Margaret Amanda (Jansen) Henrichs, was born on Aug. 19, 1944, at St. Edward. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. Augie attended Boone County School District 78 until the eighth grade and graduated from Albion High School in 1962. He served as the FFA President his senior year.
Augie was married to Beverly Young. To this union six children were born. He later married Beth Gablehouse, and to this union four children were born. He lived and worked in the Burwell area. His occupations included carpentry, bartending and ranching, with his favorite being farming. In June of this year, Augie married Helen Douglass.
Augie was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burwell. He enjoyed woodworking and working with his flowers and his garden. In his earlier years he enjoyed doing puzzles. Augie loved to watch westerns and Fox News.
Augie is survived by his wife, Helen of Burwell; nine children, Christina (Dan) Salber of Albion, Kimberly (Todd) Suey of Yutan, Theresa (Todd) Jennings of Lincoln, Kathy Henrichs (Mike Hamburger) of Omaha, Angie (Mark) Kahlandt of Albion, Michael (Heather) Henrichs of Plattsmouth, August Joel (Dusti) Henrichs of Leavenworth, Kan., John (Ciara) Henrichs of Burwell and James Henrichs of Omaha; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Margaret (Leon) Magsamen of Albion, Carol Anderson of Albion and Mary Lou (Dennis) Wiekhorst of Omaha; a sister-in-law, Connie Henrichs of Albion; two stepchildren, Jason Stinson of West Point and Joseph (Yolanda) Stevens Jr. of Burwell; three stepgrandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beth; son, Aaron Henrichs; brother, David Henrichs; brother-in-law, Gayle Anderson; and stepgranddaughter, Bryanna.