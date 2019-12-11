BURWELL — August “Augie” G. Henrichs, 75, of Burwell passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burwell, with the Rev. Jon Franson officiating. Interment will follow in Willow Springs Cemetery at Burwell.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the church.
Levander Funeral Home in Albion is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.