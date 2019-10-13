Audrey Alice (Stiles) Davis, 90, of Grand Island passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Service and celebration of Audrey’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Don Buhrman will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Mrs. Davis was born March 14, 1929, to Frank J. and Alice (Jobson) Stiles of Grand Island, the baby of a blended family. She had three much older sisters and four much older brothers who doted on her.
On Aug, 27, 1949, Audrey married Richard E. “Gunner” Davis. Their wedding was the first wedding to be held in the “new” old Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Together they raised four children.
Audrey was a stay-at-home mom and a “block mom” before there was a name for it.
Once her children were in junior high school, she worked with her husband at their family business, Davis Electronics, until they both retired. During that time, she was an active member of Business and Professional Women, having served as president and also a member of the Grand Island Does, having served multiple terms in office.
She was a member of the Grand Island Little Theatre, handling props for many plays including “Carousel” and the “Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.”
She volunteered as a “gray lady” for the blood mobile for many years and could always be counted on for a dessert at funerals when called! Audrey was a leader for both Cub Scout and Girl Scouts when her children were young and she supported her husband’s volunteer work with Jaycees, the Grand Island Drag Strip, the Elks, the Knights of Columbus and the Optimists Club (stuffing hundreds of Christmas treat bags year after year).
Her hobbies included reading, reading, reading and going for walks. It was not unusual to see her out walking a mile from home with her walker. Even after being confined in her wheelchair, one of her greatest joys was being pushed outside and inside for her one- or two-mile treks.
She is survived by sons, John (Brenda) Davis of Lincoln, Patrick (Joan) Davis of Norfolk; and daughters, Dianne (Bob) Ziller of St. Libory and Jo Ellen Fultz of Grand Island; along with her 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; granddaughters, Rebecca Miller and Stephanie Ziller; great-granddaughter Everly Rose Mader; and seven siblings and their spouses.
Memorials are suggested to National MS Society or Alzheimer’s Society. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.