ALDA — Ashley M. Smith, 38, of Alda passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Trudy Henke officiating. Burial of ashes will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Ashley was born March 29, 1981, to Paul and Cindy (Gilbert) Arndt in Grand Island. She grew up in Alda and attended Wood River High School, graduating with the class of 1999.
She was united in marriage to Carl Smith on May 1, 2010, at the United Methodist Church in Grand Island. After that the couple lived in Grand Island and started their family. The couple celebrated their anniversary on March 3 because that was the day that they met in 1999.
She is survived by her husband, Carl; three children, Sarina, Desiree and Raylon; her parents, Cindy and Paul Arndt; and a brother, Casey (Amanda) Arndt.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Delilah Dawn Smith; grandparents, Erhart and Dorothy Arndt; and grandmother, Ruby Hofrichter.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.