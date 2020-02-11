AURORA — Arthur Lee Scott, 92, of Aurora passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the chapel of Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. The Rev. Karl Larson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Arthur Lee Scott, the son of H. W. and Mary Ruth (Logue) Scott, was born at Casper, Wyo., on June 15, 1927, and passed away at Aurora on Jan. 13, 2020, at the age of 92.
He attended Grant School K-7, junior high, then Natrona County High for four years, graduating in May 1945. In high school he spent four years in Junior ROTC, attaining the rank of Captain, Commander of Company C.
In July of 1945, he went to Denver for his pre-induction physical and in August 1945 went to Denver for induction. He was given the chance to join the Navy — the day after Japan surrendered. After training in San Diego, he was sent to Pearl Harbor, where he was assigned to the USS PGM-31 as the ship’s Yeoman. His duty station was at Pearl Harbor and the Marshall Islands until his honorable discharge in late summer of 1946.
With discharge in hand, he enrolled at the University of Wyoming in the College of Agriculture Agronomy with a major in Range Management, from which he graduated in the spring of 1950.
His first job out of school was with the Bureau of Land Management in Miles City and Malta, Mont. Later he spent three years with the Soil Conservation Service in various central Wyoming locations.
In the spring of 1955, he had the opportunity to come to Aurora to farm with his uncle, Clarence Kemper. Lee spent the next 35 years farming until retiring in 1990. In the summer of 1958, Lee married Edith LaVonne (Kemper) Sullivan, a widow with two children, Richard and Kim. To this union a second son, David, was born. Edith passed away on Jan. 8, 2018.
In retirement years, Lee obtained Real Estate licenses in Nebraska and Colorado. Other interests include being on the Board of Directors of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association, representing Nebraska. He worked for the Salvation Army in Grand Island serving meals for about five years, also serving on the Advisory Board there. Another interest was attending to the needs of ranch ownership for the lands owned by the family in Natrona County in central Wyoming, since 1924.
Lee was a member of Aurora Methodist Church and attended services at the Evangelical Covenant Church, where his wife was a member.
Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Deb Scott of Hastings and David and Kirsten Scott of Northfield, Minn.; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Brian Crabtree of Aurora; six grandchildren and their spouses, Ben and Jenna Crabtree of Aurora, Heather and Steven Tibbles of The Colony, Texas, Drew and Sara Scott of Giltner, Emma Scott and Jordan Dettman of Hastings, Colin Scott of Minneapolis, Minn., and Peter Scott of Dubuque, Iowa; and seven great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ethan and Owen Scott of Giltner, Ella and Leila Tibbles of The Colony, Texas, and Kaiya and Hudson Crabtree of Aurora.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and other relatives and friends.