Arthur C. “Art” Zahnow Jr., 92, of Grand Island, formerly of North Platte, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery, with military honors.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Art was born May 9, 1927, at West Point, the son of Arthur Sr. and Leona (Kase) Zahnow. He grew up in Rosalie, graduating from Rosalie High School in 1944.
On March 22, 1946, he entered the United States Army and served his country during WWII. He was honorably discharged Sept. 21, 1947. When the Korean War began, Art enlisted in the Air Force Reserves.
On Sept. 13, 1958, Art married Ardith Timperley. They made their home in North Platte for 20 years before relocating to Grand Island in 1973. Art was employed by Bell Telephone Company following his return from WWII. He retired on March 1, 1990, after 42 years with the company.
Art was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, American Legion, Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, and the Telephone Pioneers.
Art could fix anything and was always fixing something around the house. He would read the newspaper every day from cover to cover.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Ardith; daughters, Janice Walker and Sherri Amthor, both of Lincoln; son, Stevan (Kristi) Zahnow of Centennial, Colo.; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, triplet granddaughters, a brother and two sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
