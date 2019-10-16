Arnold ‘Arnie’ Glines, 87

CENTRAL CITY — Arnold “Arnie” R. Glines, 87, of Central City died on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
Arnie was born Feb. 28, 1932, in St. Paul to Ruel and Bertha (Winfrey) Glines. He went to school in Wolbach and graduated from Cushing High in 1949.
He met his sweetheart, Glenda “Jeannie” Laws, when he was 17 and Jeannie was 14½ years old! They were married on Oct. 30, 1952, at the Methodist church in Wolbach.
He entered the U.S. Army, serving in Korea, in January 1953, and was medically discharged in November 1953.
To this union, Daniel Richard, Dennis Ruel, Deborah Jean, Valerie Ann and Jacqueline Kay were born.
Arnie was a journeyman electrician; they lived in Seward for 25 years where they raised their family and where he built five houses and two four-plexes. His work as an electrician sent Arnie and Jeannie all over the United States, living in their RV. They came back to Nebraska and retired on the lake at Central City.
He was a 60-year IBEW Local 265 union member. Arnie always enjoyed the farm and he made stainless steel belt buckles, putting snake rattlers in the buckle, which made them very unique.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Glines; sons, Daniel Glines of Alma and Dennis Glines of Central City; daughters, Deborah Schweitzer and Valerie Ann both of Bend, Ore., and Jacqueline Maaske of South Carolina; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Arthur Glines of Central City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ella Luft and Edna Hilmer.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com