ST. PAUL — Arnold J. “Arnie” Bogus, 73, of St. Paul, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Rayappa Konka, Richard Piontkowski, David Rykwalder and Ray Kosmicki will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul, with graveside military honors by Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul and Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary, led by Deacon Neil Baquet.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Arnie was born on Oct. 9, 1946, at St. Paul, the son of Lucian and Salvina (Lewandowski) Bogus. He received his education in rural country schools and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1964.
In January 1966, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving four years as a jet engine mechanic, achieving the rank of staff sergeant.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Kilmurry on April 17, 1971, at Sts. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson.
The couple lived for over 40 years on a farm in the Farwell-Dannebrog area. There they raised three children, Julie, Jennifer and Kenny.
After retiring from the farm, Arnie worked at Kirschner Implement in Ravenna and later at Gro-Rite Premixers in Grand Island. In 2010, the couple moved to St. Paul, where he kept up his hobby of woodworking, especially restoring antique pie cupboards.
He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Bogus of St. Paul; children and spouses, Julie Wosje of Volga, S.D., Jennifer and Maurice Waltner of Freeman, S.D., and Kenny Bogus and Marnie Jensen of Nebraska City; five grandchildren, Danielle, Lucas, Spencer, Samantha and Sydney; sister, Elaine Panowicz of Grand Island; brother and sister-in-law, Daryl and Joy Bogus of Costa Rica; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bogus of Farwell; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mary Schaaf of Omaha, Theresa and John Hultberg of Garland, Texas, Richard and Bonny Kilmurry, Edward and Marla Kilmurry, Christine and Don Slaymaker and Jackie Kilmurry, all of Atkinson; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Bogus; in-laws, Frank and Rosemary Kilmurry; and brother-in-law, Daniel Panowicz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Life Center, Elmwood Cemetery or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Bogus family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.