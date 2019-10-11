BRADSHAW — Arlene R. (Green) Eklund, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home in Bradshaw.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Bradshaw United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Plainfield Cemetery, west of Bradshaw.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the family greeting friends from 6 to 7. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
She was born in Polk to Clyde and Ruth (Tinker) Green on March 29, 1927. She attended Polk High School and graduated in the class of 1945.
On March 6, 1948, she was united in marriage to Vern N. Eklund in a small ceremony in York. To the union, they were blessed with a daughter, Vernalene.
Arlene was an active member of Bradshaw United Methodist Church. She loved singing in the choir, taking Tai Chi and volunteering for many functions. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1450 in Bradshaw and active in Senior Citizens of Bradshaw. Arlene enjoyed dancing, singing, puzzles and being with her many friends and family. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Vernalene (Robert) Hoffman of Bradshaw; three grandchildren, Chad (Julie) Hoffman of York, Brandee (Christian) Nice of Bradshaw, and Erik (Rita) Hoffman Mandaville, La.; seven great-grandchildren, Paige (Derek) McKenzie, Cole Ehlers, Eli Ehlers, Sophie Nice, Beau Nice, Esme Hoffman and Remi Hoffman; and three great-great-grandchildren, Harper, Hudson and Hayes McKenzie.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Eklund; her parents; brother, Homer Green; three sisters, Geneva Rosser, Virginia Rummery and Violet Munn; special friend, Louis Moul Sr.; and two beloved great-grandsons, Peyton and Parker Hoffman.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.