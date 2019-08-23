Ardon McDermott, DC, 83

ORD — Ardon W. McDermott, DC, 83, of Ord passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Private inurnment with military honors will be held at the Hillside Cemetery in North Loup. Pastor Doug Olson will officiate. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ardon William McDermott was born Jan. 26, 1936, near North Loup. He was raised in rural North Loup where he received his education and graduated from North Loup High School in 1953.
From 1954 to 1957, Ardon served in the United States Air Force as a mechanic and was stationed in France and Germany. Following the service he returned to Nebraska and was united in marriage to FonNetta Neel in 1958. To this union two children were born: Crystal and Craig “Chase.”
Ardon attended college at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and obtained a doctor of chiropractics degree from Logan College of Chiropractic in Missouri. He remained at Logan College as a professor before returning to Nebraska. Ardon began McDermott Chiropractic in Ord, which he operated until the age of 80. He also farmed in the Springdale area of Valley County.
His wife, FonNetta, passed away in 1982 and he later married Nancy Golson.
Ardon was a member of the Ord Evangelical Free Church; he was involved in the Rotary Club and served on the Airport Authority Board. He was instrumental in the building project of the Atrium at the Ord Hospital and Nursing Home. He had a pilot’s license and enjoyed his Cherokee Piper Cub and traveling west to visit family on his Goldwing motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy McDermott of Lincoln; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Brad Lech of Burwell; a son, Craig “Chase” McDermott of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Kimberly Wysocki, Ashely (Royce) Weeks, Nichole Allen, Robb Burson and Craig McDermott; two great-grandsons, Lakin and Hadley Weeks; a brother, John McDermott of California; and a sister, Emilie McClure of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, FonNetta; a sister, Bernadine Anderson; and a grandson-in-law, Brent Wysocki.