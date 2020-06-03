Ardeth ‘Ardie’ Mueller, 92

Ardeth “Ardie” Clara Mueller, 92, of Grand Island, went to her heavenly home Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. A private family graveside service will be Saturday, June 6, at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Ardeth was born on a farm near Hazard, on Nov. 13, 1927, to George and Leah (Zinnel) Schlueter. She was a 1945 graduate of Ravenna High School, and began nurses training, paid for by the U.S. Army, in Omaha, and then at St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island. She graduated as an RN in June 1948, and began work at St. Francis Hospital.
On Feb. 4, 1949, she married Frederick “Fritz” H. Mueller. In 1953, they moved to Southern California where she worked as a nurse at the Veterans Hospital in Long Beach. In 1954, they moved to Fullerton, Calif. Fritz and Ardeth had three children, Gerald, Sandy and Pam. Ardeth was a lifelong Lutheran, an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, in Fullerton.
She was also an active volunteer with her children’s schools and many activities. Ardeth loved being a mom. Ardeth was involved for many years with FISH of Fullerton, a service organization providing rides for people to medical appointments, something important to her because she herself didn’t drive.
In 1990, Fritz and Ardeth retired back to Grand Island to be near family. Fritz died June 3, 2012. In 2016, Ardeth moved to California to live with her daughter, Pam, and her husband Steve. In 2019, Ardeth moved to the Good Samaritan Society - Grand Island Village.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Caralee Mueller of Missoula, Mont; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy and Del Noe of Grand Island, and Pamela and Steve Garland, of Corona, Calif; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marian Collins of Texas and Donna and Tommy Reis of Louisiana; a sister-in-law, Frances Schultz of Wyoming, five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 14 step-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ardeth was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz, her parents; three sisters and their husbands, Leora and Clifford Luce, Dorothy and Bob Herbst, and Janet and Francis Schmitz; a brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Virginia Schlueter; a brother-in-law and his wife, Hank and Jan Mueller; a sister-in-law and her husband, Betty and Gene Todsen; a daughter-in-law, Carol Mitchell Mueller; a niece, Cindy Kistler; a nephew, David Todsen; and a great-grandson, Nicholas Reade.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Voice for Companion Animals, P.O. Box 5256 Grand Island, NE 68802 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W. 12th St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
