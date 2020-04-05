Archie P. Cornelius, 87, of Grand Island died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or less at public gatherings.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Nysted Cemetery in Nysted. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Archie was born on July 6, 1932 at Chapman to Paul and Rose Cornelius. He graduated from Chapman High School. He entered the U.S. Army on Dec. 3, 1952, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 2, 1954.
He married Jean Jeppesen in Aurora on Jan. 6, 1976. He was a member of the UBC (United Brotherhood of Carpenters) and the American Legion Club. He enjoyed his grandchildren!
Survivors include his sons, Jason and Larry; daughters, Kathy, Lori and Debra; stepson, Gary; niece, Jodene (Ken) Stoks; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; brother, Jerry Cornelius; sister, Maxine Livingston; and stepson, Glenn Hasselmann.
