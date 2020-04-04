Archie P. Cornelius, 87 of Grand Island, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Jacobsen- Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St.Paul. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or fewer at public gatherings.
Private family graveside services will be at the Nysted Cemetery in Nysted.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.
