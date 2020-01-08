LOUP CITY — Anzel Mroczek, 87, of Loup City died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Celebrating the Mass will be the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery with military honors provided by the Loup City American Legion Post #48.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Mroczek family or donor’s choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Mroczek family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Anzel George Mroczek was born April 14, 1932, on a farm eight miles north of Loup City to Alex and Vernie (Kuszak) Mroczek. He attended District 52 farm school until the eighth grade and then Loup City High School, graduating in 1949.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 19, 1953, and was deployed to Germany where he served honorably. He was honorably discharged Nov. 18, 1954.
On May 10, 1955, he married Rose Marie Stenka at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. They were blessed with five children: Jackie, Terry, Shelly, Debbie and Kim.
Anzel and Rose lived on the farm where he was born until 1959, when they bought a house in Loup City where he spent the rest of his life in. Rose passed away on May 8, 2016, after nearly 61 years of marriage.
He was a farmer at heart. In his youth, he worked with his dad farming with teams of horses to pull the farm equipment. Until his passing, one of his favorite pastimes was the time he spent on the tractor helping his son on their family farm. In addition to farming, Anzel had a long and distinguished career as a rural mail carrier for 31 years.
Throughout his life, Anzel loved hunting, fishing and bowling, and he especially loved the game of golf. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and on occasion he would visit the casinos.
Over the most recent years, Anzel spent time with friends and family staying involved with his church, the VFW and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. His routine included breakfast at the local diner and drives in his trusty pickup out to the farm to check out the cattle and the crops. His favorite days were the ones when the lady’s organizations sponsored bake sales — he was always the first in line to pick out his favorite home-baked sweets.
He was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church and Loup City American Legion Post #48.
Anzel is survived by his a son, Terry Mroczek of Loup City; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Jackie Handlin of North Platte, Shelly and Kent Edington of Dickens, Debbie and Paul Eurek of Lincoln and Kim and Jerry Scheuler of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Angeline Teichmeier of Ravenna.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose; his parents, Alex and Vernie; a brother, Leonard Mroczek; his brother-in-law, Franklin Teichmeier; and a brother- and sister-in-law, Ray and Jean Stenka.