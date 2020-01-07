LOUP CITY — Anzel Mroczek, 87, of Loup City died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Celebrating the Mass will be the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery with military honors provided by the Loup City American Legion Post #48.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Mroczek family or donor’s choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences for the Mroczek family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.