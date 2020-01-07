LOUP CITY — Anzel Mroczek, 87, of Loup City died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. Celebrating the Mass will be the Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery with military honors provided by the Loup City American Legion Post #48.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Mroczek family or donor’s choice.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences for the Mroczek family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.

To send flowers to the family of Anzel Mroczek, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
704 N. 9th St.
Loup City, NE 68853
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anzel's Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Vigil Service
Thursday, January 9, 2020
7:00PM
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
704 N. 9th St.
Loup City, NE 68853
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anzel's Vigil Service begins.
Jan 10
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:30AM
St. Josaphat's Catholic Church
704 N. 9th St.
Loup City, NE 68853
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Anzel's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags