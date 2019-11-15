Anthony Valderaz, 49

Anthony M. Valderaz, 49, of Grand Island died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Abundant Life Christian Center. The Pastor Kirby Young will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, at Curran Funeral Chapel with a rosary recited at 6. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.

Tony was born March 14, 1970, in San Antonio, Texas. He was the son of Simon R. and Guadalupe (Perez) Valderaz. Tony moved with his family to Grand Island several years after his birth. He graduated from Grand Island Sr. High School in 1988.
Tony worked in the restaurant industry most of his life.
In 1992, Tony married Jill Bellairs in Grand Island, where they made their home. He was a chef and bartender. In 2016, he fulfilled his lifelong dream of having his own business by taking over the Peacock Lounge.
He had a marvelous sense of humor, a gift and love of cooking and barbequing, especially his famous brisket. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren, family, and the memories he created with them.
He will be missed by his children, Andrea, T.J., Taylor, Mattea, Trey, Naleah, and Isabella; grandchildren, Maximo, Maelyna, Liana, Damien, Mercedez and Emiliano; mother, Lupe; siblings, Melissa and Simon; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Simon; children, Richard and Corey; brother, Maximo; and nephew, Jaden.