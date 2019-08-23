Anthony Pascoe, 56

WASILLA, Alaska — Anthony Jerome Pascoe, 56, died on Aug. 16, 2019, in Wasilla, Alaska.
Anthony Jerome Pascoe was born in Winner, S.D., on Aug. 10, 1963, to Stewart and Marilyn, joining his siblings as number eight of 11 children.
He graduated in 1981 from Grand Island Senior High School and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton, Calif., where he met his former wife, Elizabeth Johnson.
Tony — as known by those close to him — spent most of his adult life in Cuba, N.M., and is survived by his four children: Anthony, Dacia, Tierra and John.
Tony once said, “If you don’t like me, you don’t know me.” He was a lovable, flannel-wearing, hardworking, burly man who valued laughing with others while getting dirty on a project.
He worked for Sandoval County as a heavy equipment mechanic for 18 years while also building a successful private mechanic business.
He later relocated to Wasilla, Alaska, to grow closer with his children and grandchildren. Tony’s greatest joy in life was giving thanks before sharing a heartwarming meal with his cherished friends and family and then rocking out to good music afterwards.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Westlawn Memorial Park in Grand Island.
We can find hope in the belief that he was ready. His relationship with God blossomed as his faith and inner peace grew so much over the last few years. There is no doubt in my mind we will meet again.