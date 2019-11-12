ST. PAUL — Anthony Ray Dush, 21, of St. Paul died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Loup City, due to a tragic hunting accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in St. Paul, with the Rev. Konka and Deacon Baquet presiding. Interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery at Elba.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a vigil service at 7, at Sts. Peter & Paul Church in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department as well as the family, to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be offered through Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home.
Anthony Ray Dush was born on Jan. 20, 1998, in Hastings to Alan and Tina (Conway) Dush. Anthony grew up in St. Paul and attended St. Paul Public Schools, graduating in 2016. Anthony was a member of the St. Paul FFA and received the State FFA Degree as well as a National FFA Award. In the summers, Anthony was a member of the St. Paul Legion baseball teams. Following his graduation, Anthony attended Northeast Community College for an associate’s degree in welding. Anthony then moved back to St. Paul, where he enjoyed construction and farming, helping his dad with hay and working cattle, as well as his own hay and tree removal service. “Whenever anyone needed help, Anthony was always willing to lend a hand.”
Anthony was a member of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, as well as the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, wearing badge No. 5019.
Anthony had a passion for doing anything outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting waterfowl, but particularly loved the challenge of geese and bow fishing. He also loved riding motorcycles, playing cards and shooting pool with his friends. His family and friends meant everything to him.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Alan and Tina Dush of St. Paul; brother, Will (Krystine), and nephew, Isaac Jackson, of Madison, Wis.; grandparents, Leonard and Esther Dush of St. Libory, Phyllis Conway of St. Paul, and Harley and Cheri Conway of St. Paul; aunts and uncles, Tonya and Ron Devall of Grand Island, Victor and Julie Dush of Elba, Clarence and Geri Dush of Doniphan, Tim Dush of Hawaii, Cindy and Lee Lassen of Elba, Jerry Dush of Grand Island, Christy and Galen Poss of Elba, Lenny Dush of St. Libory, and Tom and Jill Dush of Elba; and many cousins.
Anthony was preceded in death by his great-grandparents.