ST. PAUL — Ann “Annie” A. Irvine, 78, of St. Paul died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will be presiding.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
More details will follow.