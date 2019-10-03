INLAND — Anna L. Wehnes, 61, of Inland passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Harvard First United Methodist Church in Harvard with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday with family present from 5 to 8 at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Inland Community Foundation or Morrison Cancer Center.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.