INLAND — Anna L. Wehnes, 61, of Inland passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Harvard First United Methodist Church in Harvard with Pastor Buck Linton-Hendrick officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present from 5 to 8 at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service, at the church. Memorials may be given to Inland Community Foundation or Morrison Cancer Center.
Anna was born Dec. 11, 1957, in Grand Island to Virgil and LeeIsla (Bremer) Wommer. She graduated from Minden High School in May 1976. She attended Central Community College in Hastings and graduated with a secretarial science degree in May 1978.
On Feb. 14, 1986, she was united in marriage to Ruben Wehnes at the United Methodist Church in Minden. Anna worked until her health no longer allowed her to do so. She bravely fought stomach cancer from her diagnosis until her death.
Anna and Ruben made a life of farming and raising cattle. Anna enjoyed watching the cows calve in the spring. Anna worked for Nichol Hotel, Pillsbury Grain, YMCA, FSA, and the Nebraska DMV in Hastings. She was a member of the Clay County FSA Board.
Those left to cherish her memories are husband, Ruben Wehnes of Inland; mother, LeeIsla Wommer of Minden; sister and brother-in-law, Esther and Wayne Reimers of Boelus; brother, William Wommer of Minden; father-in-law, Darrel Wehnes of Inland; brother-in-law and spouse, David and Brenda Wehnes of Inland; sister-in-law, Sara Jane Wehnes of Denver, Colo; nieces and spouses, Stephanie and Heath Cutler of Omaha, Rebecca Wehnes Woolsey and Eric Woolsey of Hastings, Alexis Wommer of Minden; nephews, John Kahle and fiancée, Alyssa Marshall of Minden, Jason Wehnes of Arnold, Zeb Wehnes of Inland; great-nieces and great-nephews, Zaiden Nutz of Hastings, Rylan and Liliana Cutler of Omaha, Katherine and Scarlett Marshall of Minden, Keegan Kahle of Minden; and a host of many more friends.
Anna was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Wommer; mother-in-law, Sandra Wehnes; grandparents, Edward and Carrie Wommer and Emil and Clara Bremer; and many aunts and uncles.