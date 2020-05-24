Anna Becker, 92

ST. PAUL — Anna May Becker, 92, of St. Paul passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. Anna was taking therapy for a broken leg when she passed away.
To honor Anna’s wishes, private family services are planned. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. The Rev. Jim Garfield will officiate.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Anna was born to Earl and Laura May (Hageman) Gregory on May 6, 1928, in Grand Island. She was educated in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. She attended business college in Grand Island. Her grandparents ran Gregory’s Grocery Store, where she helped out. Throughout high school, she worked for Lombard Leschinsky Photography for several years.
Anna met Elmer Becker of St. Paul at a dance at Schimmer’s Lake in Grand Island. They were married on April 11, 1948, at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. They farmed near St. Paul where Elmer worked the farm and owned the cattle business at Third City Livestock in Grand Island.
Anna kept the household in line and was a very determined and punctual person. She enjoyed raising their children, helping with the grandchildren, being a farm wife, cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed the farm, which gave her the opportunity to keep busy in the flower gardens, admiring the butterflies and owls, and picking up sticks around the yard.
She was an avid collector of knick-knacks and house plants. Her greatest enjoyment in life was taking care of kids! She was very kindhearted, and all her kids’ friends called her “Mom.” Throughout their marriage, Elmer would always say to Anna, “We started all of this!” Anna and Elmer enjoyed polka dancing, watching “Wheel of Fortune,” going for car rides, and dining at the Skyline Café. She loved cheering for the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Royals and, of course, the Huskers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Education Fund, St. Paul Fire and Rescue or the St. Paul Presbyterian Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons and daughter-in-law, Daryl Becker and Mike and Linda Becker, all of St. Paul; a daughter and son-in-law, Deb and Roy Rasmussen of Palmer; eight grandchildren, Scott, Sheila, Lisa, David, Lindsey, Nathan, Nicole and Justin; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; a son, Steve; a granddaughter, Angel Dawn; two brothers and two sisters.
