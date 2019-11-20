GREELEY — Ann M. Nowak, 59, of Greeley passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Sidney B. Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, with a Rosary at 7, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Marie was born March 7, 1960, at Spalding to John “Jack” and Delores (Jurzenski) Nowak. She was raised in Greeley and received her education at Sacred Heart Catholic School and Greeley High School, graduating in 1978. Ann furthered her education at Central Community College in Grand Island, where she received an associate’s degree.
While living in Grand Island, Ann worked at various jobs, including GIA and the Central Community College as a purchasing agent for 20 years. Ann returned to Greeley to care for her parents. After their passing, Ann worked at the Greeley Care Home and was working at Shelz’s Daycare at the time of her death.
Ann was a devoted and active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Altar Society, and belonged to the Greeley American Legion Auxiliary. Her hobbies included fishing, casino trips, family genealogy and bumper pool. Ann was an avid sports fan of Central Valley Events. She bowled on the Spalding Pharmacy team and also played on Softball Leagues.
Ann was proud of her 26 years of sobriety.
Survivors include three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Margie Nowak of Lincoln, Mike and Lea Anne Nowak of Grand Island and Tom Nowak and Lois Nordhues of Greeley; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Frank Stepanek of St. Paul, Patty and Bill Paxton of Superior, and Karen and Frank Kuta of St. Libory. Ann’s 19 nieces and nephews and 27 great-nieces and great-nephews held a very special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John Nowak; a great-niece, Marie Eidson; and a great-nephew, Cal Stepanek.