GREELEY — Ann M. Nowak, 59, of Greeley passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home in Greeley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. The Rev. Antony Thekkekara will officiate. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Greeley.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice.
T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.