Ann Jessen, 72, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Lakeview in Grand Island.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Apfel Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Snoberger officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Ann was born Feb. 9, 1947, in Grand Island, the daughter of Fredrick “Bill” and Lisa (Bruenecke) Jessen. She grew up in Grand Island and graduated in 1965 from Grand Island Senior High. She loved horses and could draw them very well.
Those left to cherish Ann in memory include her sister, Kathy Martin of Grand Island; nephew, Monty (Brenda) Martin of Buckeye, Ariz.; grandniece, Cali Ann Martin of Loveland, Colo.; and other family and many friends.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Jessen; sister, Chris (Gene) Jones; brother-in-law, Mac Martin; and aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.