Ann ‘Annie’ Irvine, 78

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... WOOD RIVER NEAR GIBBON AFFECTING BUFFALO COUNTY WOOD RIVER NEAR ALDA AFFECTING HALL COUNTY && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WOOD RIVER NEAR ALDA. * AT 7:45 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 9.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 12.5 FEET BY SATURDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE NEXT TUESDAY MORNING. * AT 13.0 FEET...WATER WILL BEGIN TO FLOW ACROSS NEBRASKA 40 LINK C ALSO KNOWN AS ALDA ROAD ABOUT ONE QUARTER MILE SOUTH OF THE GAUGE. WATER WILL ALSO BEGIN TO FLOW OVER HIGHWAY 30 WEST OF ALDA. &&