Ann ‘Annie’ Irvine, 78

ST. PAUL — Ann “Annie” A. Irvine, 78, of St. Paul, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Interment will be held in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will be presiding.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Ann was born on Nov. 2, 1940, in rural Ravenna, to Clarence and Lucienne (Dethlefs) Michalski. She received her education and graduated from Grand Island Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Marlin “Pete” Irvine in Grand Island.
Ann loved her flowers along with creating arts and crafts. She enjoyed writing letters and studying genealogy. She was an avid “antique collector” and she enjoyed “thrifting,” for she was always out to find a good bargain. Her greatest enjoyment was being around “her people.”
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Lucienne Michalski of St. Paul; daughters and son-in-law, Audrey and Robert Kaplan of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Jo Scott of North Platte, and Carmen Jorgensen of St. Paul; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Jim Watson of Burwell; grandchildren, Jessica Holm of Ishpeming, Mich., Devin Scott (Shannon) of Kearney, Dustin Scott (Sara) of Arcadia, Megan Jorgensen of Lincoln, Danielle Matta (Abhishek) of West Fargo, N.D; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Alaynna, and Zack.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Michalski; husband, Marlin “Pete” Irvine; son, Michael Andrew Irvine; infant son, Stephen Irvine; infant daughters, Marjorie Irvine and Lucy Irvine; and sister, Sharon Tuma.