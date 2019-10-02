COLUMBUS — Anita Mae (Augustine) Jarecke, 81, has passed away.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. There will be CDA Rosary at 4 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Isidore’s, with a CDA Rosary at 4 p.m. and a Vigil service at 7:30. Visitation will continue from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Isidore’s.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Jerome) Gates of Columbus, Julie (Davin) Gebauer of Darien, Conn., Jeff (Carleen) Jarecke of Darien, Conn., Jay (Suzie) Jarecke of Omaha, Jeanne (Bill) Schaffhausen of Lincoln, Janine Jarecke of Columbus and Jon Jarecke of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren, Nick (Jackie) Gates, Amanda (Anthony) Sjuts, Anne (Scott) Ronhovde, Dane and Jeffrey Gebauer, Lauren, Sam and Spencer Jarecke, Reed, Jordan and Dylan Jarecke and Natalie and Eli Jarecke; nine great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ashton, and Avery Sjuts, Paige and Brooke Gates, and Elladee, Max, Alexander, and Madelyn Ronhovde; brothers, Tony Augustine, Bob Augustine and Sam (ViAann) Augustine; a sister, Imogene (Jim) Magnuson; a brother-in-law, Frank Jarecke; and her dog, Faith.