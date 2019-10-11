ST. PAUL — Angela “Angie” Kay Poland, 51, of St. Paul died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island after fighting a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Paul. Pastor J.J. White will be officiating. Burial will be in the South Logan Cemetery in Howard County.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Angela was born on March 4, 1968. She went to school at Centura High School, graduating in 1986. She played the clarinet and the flute during high school. Her love for music continued throughout her life as she enjoyed going to various concerts. She was a “people person” and she never knew a stranger! She was a positive, uplifting friend who would always put others first. She enjoyed helping people as well as taking care of them, especially her grandma, Dorothy! She cherished the kids she babysat and thoroughly enjoyed working with children. Her friends described Angie as being an immaculate housekeeper and a wonderful cook. Her house was always welcoming and open to anyone. Her hobbies included canning, crafting, scrapbooking and gardening. Her greatest enjoyment in her life was attending her son Joel’s various activities. Angie collected cookbooks, teddy bears, Disney movies and souvenirs from vacations.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Shannon Poland of Columbus; her mother, Karen Fanta of Dannebrog; two brothers; three sisters; and her grand-puppy, Clyde.
Angela was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Fanta; grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Hancock; and her two dogs, Rachel and Jake.
Angela always remained positive and never complained about having cancer. She would continuously remind herself as well as others to “smile and just breathe!” She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her!
