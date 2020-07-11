Andrew Howard Fairbairn was born March 19, 1973, at Oaknoll Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif., to Marilyn (Miller) Fairbairn and PFC George Fairbairn. This was the same day and hospital that the American POWs came home from North Vietnam.
Andy began Kindergarten at Harman Park School in Kearney, and moved with his family to Grand Island in January 1978. Andy attended Jefferson Elementary, Walnut Junior School and graduated from Grand Island Senior High, participating in student council and theater. Andy attended the University of Nebraska and majored in journalism broadcasting. While at the University, Andy spent a lot of time working with volunteer groups, mentoring, and was involved with Launch Leadership. He served as music director at the university radio station KRNU, where he had a radio program on music where he interviewed bands and played music and a sports program where he interviewed many of the Huskers’ great players of the early ‘90s.
Andy took over as the entertainment director at Duffy’s Tavern in late 1995. As “the Band Guy,” Andy focused on ensuring that local acts got well-deserved time onstage and on booking quality shows for the insatiable ‘90s and early 2000s music scene. He booked great local bands, along with national acts like Mojo Nixon, Wesley Willis, Rilo Kiley, Oh My God, and Slobberbone, and threw his support behind the Lincoln music scene.
If you spent any amount of time in the downtown scene and were paying attention, then your musical taste was influenced in some way by Andy — whether you knew it or not. A couple of his proudest accomplishments were orchestrating a production of “Hedwig & the Angry Inch” on the tiny stage at Duffy’s and booking the Bindlestiff Family Circus at both Duffy’s and the Joyo Theater. These shows were well-received and extremely memorable, catering to an audience of people who were thirsty for entertainment that was out of the ordinary.
After leaving his job at Duffy’s, Andy worked for the Nebraska Democratic Party, and then a career in technical support and client services with Verizon Wireless, NTT DATA Services and Fiserv. He showed a tremendous amount of empathy to those he helped and used his technical knowledge to improve people’s life experiences. Andy had an open mind and was an expert of making others feel more comfortable, whether he agreed with them or not.
In October of 2016, Andy skipped a Nebraska game to go on a first date with Christine Duncan. Within a year, more Husker games were missed, many concerts and movies were attended, and when asked if she would be his wife, her response was, “Duh.” They were married in November of 2018, in a ceremony that included lightsabers and the love of friends and family. Their life together was cut short the morning of July 4, 2020, when Andy suffered a heart attack.
Left behind to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his beloved wife, Christine Duncan and little fuzz butt Coco; parents, Marilyn and George Fairbairn; sisters, Sara Rathjen (Henry) and Emily Fairbairn; nieces and nephews Cami, Brinley, Ramsey and Rider; parents-in-law, Pam and Robert Duncan; sister-in-law, Robin Duncan (Jim); and brother-in-law, Drew Duncan (Nick); and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Ethel Fairbairn, Ray and Irene Miller; aunts, Bonnie Kohl, Beverly Brekenfeld, and Margeret Fairbairn; and uncle, Herbert Fairbairn.
A private family memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, with livestreaming available. Andy was cremated; there will be no viewing. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Planned Parenthood of Lincoln, 5631 S. 48th St. Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68516 or American Heart Association, www.heart.org.
Livestreaming is available, and condolences may be left, online at Roperandsons.com.