Andrew “Drew” Lee, 32, of Grand Island died on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Drew was born on Sept. 10, 1986, in Grand Island, the son of Paul Lee and Sandra (Lopez) Wozny.
As a lifelong resident, Drew attended Grand Island Senior High. He enjoyed fishing and playing video games. He was an excellent cook, and put his talents to good use at Lee’s Family Restaurant. He loved to share his cooking skills with his nieces and nephews, spaghetti being his specialty. Drew tended to be quiet and did his best to keep a positive outlook on life, not every day but most. Drew cared deeply for all of his friends and family, and adored his four-legged companions.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Nicole Lee (Bryan Richardson) of Grand Island; half-siblings, Brian Wozny, Mitchell Wozny, Shloe Wozny and Kierra Wozny; and numerous, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
Drew was preceded in death by his grandpa, Robert E. Lee; grandma, Alicia Lopez; uncles, Mark Lopez and Bob Lee; aunt, Sally Cogley; and best friend and brother, Jack Cavanaugh.
