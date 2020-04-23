Andres S. Zepeda, 77, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Private family services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Jim Golka will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
The service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island, NE Facebook page.
Andres was born on Nov. 10, 1942, at Santa Ana, El Salvador, the son of Pedro and Margarita (Mojica) Zepeda. Andres and his wife, Vilma, made the United States their home since 1983, moving to Grand Island in 1996. Andres is retired from Chief Construction.
Survivors include his children, Oscar Perez, Irma Zepeda, Carlos Zepeda, Walter Zepeda and Claudia Molina; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and five brothers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vilma; son, Ronald; and a sister.