LOUP CITY — Amy S. Wheeler, 63, of Loup City died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City. All COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions will be followed. Face masks or face coverings are recommended. Cremation will take place following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Loup City Fire & Rescue Hall. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Amy’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Amy S. (Moncrief) Wheeler was born May 8, 1957, at Lincoln to Burdette C. and Janice (Delp) Moncrief. She grew up and attended school in Elwood and graduated from Elwood High School in 1975. After graduation Amy moved to Lexington. In 1984 she moved to Grand Island and then to Loup City in 1985. Throughout her life, Amy worked for Reach Electronic in Lexington and at McCain Food in Grand Island. While in Loup City Amy worked for Micro R & D as an electronic assembler, at the Colony Club as a store clerk, at Bullet Weights doing packaging and also did some babysitting. On May 19, 1990, she married James (Jim) E. Wheeler at Bowman’s Lake in Loup City. Amy was a member of the United Methodist Church in Loup City. She enjoyed using essential oils, her dogs, coloring, farmers markets and delivering her eggs and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Jim of Loup City; son, Ryan, and wife, Kaycie Hibbs, of Lincoln; daughter, Robyn Ridenour of Kearney; grandchildren, Jordan Dean Melvin Horsley, Raider Paul Arabie, Starlie Renee Travis, Jaiden Liner, Raven Nicole Kremier, Canden Wendland, Keaton Hibbs and Axle Hibbs; great-grandson, Ryker Arabie; brothers, Larry Moncrief of Cheyenne, Wyo., Keith Moncrief of Tennessee and Ken Moncrief of South Dakota; sisters, Sharon Smith of Lincoln, Laura Moncrief of Divide, Colo., Marlene Hoover of Divide, Colo., and Jean Schendt of Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents.