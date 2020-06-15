LOUP CITY — Amy S. Wheeler, 63, of Loup City, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City. All COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions will be followed. Face masks or face coverings are recommended.
Cremation will take place following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the New Loup City Fire & Rescue Hall. Condolences for Amy’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.