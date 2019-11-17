Amie Elizabeth Kerby, 32

FULLERTON — Amie Elizabeth (Arland) Kerby, RN, 32, of Fullerton died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. There will be a time of sharing memories and God’s love at 3:30 p.m.
Amie was born Dec. 22, 1986 in Jackson, Wyo. As the daughter of William “Bill” and Marilyn (Moyer) Arland, she grew up to be an amazing woman many loved. She grew up and attended school in Jackson, graduating in 2005.
As a child and young adult, she could be found enjoying outdoor activities from fishing, camping, snowboarding and spending time at her favorite place, Jackson Lake. She was a well-loved member of River Crossing Church in Jackson, spreading God’s love, faith, and her smiles to many. In her spare time, she was a caregiver and nanny for many local families and children. Her selfless, giving, compassionate nature led her to a career in nursing.
Amie received her Associate of Science in Nursing degree from Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo., and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wyoming. During this time, her passion for nursing carried her on a medical mission trip to Ethiopia, Africa, with the Joyce Meyer Ministries Hand of Hope. Those who spent time around her knew how passionate she became about her service in the third world country. Upon graduation from nursing school, she was a nurse at Wyoming Medical Center and U.S. Renal Care–Casper Dialysis in Casper, Wyo.
Through mutual friends, she met the love of her life in November of 2016. On Aug. 10, 2019, Amie married Sean Kerby and they made their home in Fullerton. Amie opened her heart to Sean’s son, Tucker, and became an amazing mother we all knew she would be someday. Tucker did dance with her before Sean, and possibly instigated the whole affair.
While she left us too soon, Amie’s sincere, honest spirit and loving nature will be in our hearts forever. Her career in nursing touched the hearts of many, and we know that she will be with us, taking care of us all through the years to come. Her love of angels and butterflies will remind us of her with their presence.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Sean; a stepson, Tucker; her parents, William “Bill” and Marilyn (Moyer) Arland of Casper, Wyo.; a beloved sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Taylor Arland of Rapid City, S.D.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Lucy Kerby of Dannebrog; a brother- and sister-in-law, Ryan and Leasha Kerby of Dannebrog; aunts and uncles, Bill and Linda Moyer, Bruce and Angie Moyer and Penny and Noel Dykes, all of Jackson, Wyo., Diana and Mel Brodie of Nunn, Colo., Chuck Wilson of Hawk Springs, Wyo., Ron and Susan Arland of Riverton, Wyo., Barb and Ray Sawdy of Alpine, Wyo., Tom Arland of Gooding, Idaho; many cousins, nephews and nieces, and a large circle of friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Orville and Ida Arland; maternal grandparents, Corky and Merle Moyer; two uncles, Doug Moyer and John Arland; and her aunt, Bonnie Wilson.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
