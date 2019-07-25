EVANS, Colo. — Alyss Caudill, 78, of Evans, Colo., passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at UC Health of Greeley.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Methodist Church in Wolbach.
Alyss was born Oct. 26, 1940, in New York to Ellis and Katherine (Sawlell) Alexander. She graduated from high school in 1959 in Big Piney, Wyo., and went on to attend college in Denver, Colo. She married Lyle Caudill in 1960 in Denver, Colo. He died in February of 1966.
Alyss lived in Wolbach and Wyoming, as well as Arvada and Evans, Colo. She worked as a bookkeeper most of her life. The last 10 years of her working career, she worked as a manager for the Marbleton Inn.
Alyss loved puzzles, books and fishing.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Brad) Amen; brother, Ron Alexander; grandchildren, Brandon Devlin, Shelby Devlin, Kristina Copper and Amanda Kaestner; and great-grandchildren, Reagan Cooper and Ryan Kaestner. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Delores Caudill, Bonnie Gilpin and Laura Jean O’Conner; and brothers-in-law, Harold Caudill and Ted Tomlinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Don Alexander; and her son, Kevin Caudill.