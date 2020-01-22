Alvin Elmer Rinke, 78, of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, with his family at his side.
Memorial services and celebration of Alvin’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo and Jeremy Reagan will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place.
Alvin was born Sept. 15, 1941, in Grand Island, the son of Elmer and Leona (Goehring) Rinke.
Alvin graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1960, where he was known as “The Chipmunk.” Following graduation, he worked for Kenny Shindo’s Garage. In September of 1961, he went to work for O.P. Skaggs in the advertising department making signs for the various stores.
In 1965, Alvin joined the Nebraska National Guard. After finishing Basic Training at Fort Polk, La., and Fort Sill, Okla., he returned to Grand Island and went to work at Skagway, Inc. as a meat cutter until his retirement in 2004.
Al met his high school sweetheart, Sharon Hetrick, in 1959. They were married on Nov. 3, 1963. Two daughters were born to this union, Jean and Debra. The couple lived most of their life in Grand Island, other than a year in Stromsburg, from 1975 to 1976, where they owned and operated a Jack & Jill Grocery Store.
Alvin loved classic cars. His pride and joy was his 1963 Cadillac Sedan Deville. His garage is evidence of his hobby. Summers were spent camping with the family and later going to car shows. The 4th of July was spent at the Goodguys Car Show in Des Moines, Iowa. They traveled to Kansas City, Kan., Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Iowa and South Dakota to car shows. He belonged to the Eagles, Goodguys Association, VFW and Island Area Cruisers.
His memory is cherished by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; daughters, Jean (Brian) Cook and Debra Rinke of Grand Island; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Ernie Hetrick and Mike (Jackie) Hetrick; and the Rinke and Goehring cousins.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Leona (Goehring) Rinke; brother, William “Bill” Rinke; in-laws, Merwin and Ruth Hetrick and sister-in-law, Nancy Hetrick.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
