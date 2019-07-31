HAZARD — Alvin Bauer, 88, of Hazard died Saturday, July 27, 2019, near Sweetwater.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Ravenna City Auditorium. The Rev. Jeff Zinnel will officiate. Inurnment will be in Highland Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Ravenna City Auditorium. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family.
Alvin Bauer was born Dec. 3, 1930, on the family farm west of Sweetwater. He attended country school near the farm. He completed his high school education at Ravenna, graduating in 1948.
After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served during the Korean Conflict and was always proud of the fact he was able to serve his country. Maybe this was where he developed his terrible dislike of authority.
Upon returning from the service he raised cattle, farmed and worked for Hervert Implement driving truck. Many a story was told of picking up livestock at different farms and making the sometimes 19 to 20 hours round trip to the Omaha Stockyards.
He married Bernadene Chloupek on Nov. 26, 1960. To this union one son was born. The couple was married for 52 years.
In his younger years Alvin was an avid fisherman and hunter. Alvin was one of the founding members of the Sweetwater Coyote Club. He truly loved local history. He thoroughly liked to visit with anyone young or old about local happenings and history. He was one of the Sweetwater Gang that robbed the Ravenna Bank in 1967.
Another activity that brought joy was playing cards. He might have played a game from time to time. He also knew his way to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and might have been seen at the boats.
The biggest joy of his life was his three grandsons. At the time of his death he was still residing at the farm where he was born almost 89 years ago. He will truly be missed.
Survivors include his son, Brent (Chris) Bauer; grandsons, Paul, Michael and Josh, all of Ravenna; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard Chloupek and Betty Chloupek of Kearney; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Sandy Wright of Broken Bow; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife.