Alvin Paul Alms, 87, of Grand Island died April 21, 2020, at Emerald Lakeview.
Funeral services will be May 1. A burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project.
He was born Aug. 26, 1932, in York to Paul and Anna (Richert) Alms. He grew up in York and received his education at Benedict High School. He entered the Army and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged.
He was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Kay Meves on July 1, 1961, in Grand Island, after which the couple lived in Omaha. They later moved to Grand Island, where he began Alvin P. Alms and Co. There, he was an accountant for 50 years.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, a charter member of the Saddle Club and the Heartland Shooting Park.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn Alms; son, David Arms; daughter, Allison Alms; brothers, Robert (Connie) Alms, Kenny (Mary Lou) Alms, and Art Alms.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Anna Alms; siblings, Edgar (Elnora) Alms, Hilda (Melvin) Gottula, Martin Alms, Marian (Paul) Gruber, Harold Alms, LaVerne (Paula) Alms; in-laws, Detlef (Evelyn) Meves, John Meves and Joey Meves.