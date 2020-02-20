Alma Mae “Toots” Dee, 89, of Grand Island passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
Service and celebration of Alma’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Gollaher Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery at Scotia.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Alma was born Jan. 20, 1931, in rural Greeley County, the daughter of Elmer and Helen (Bennett) Gydesen. She attended school in Glendale and Scotia, graduating from Scotia High School in 1948. Alma moved to Grand Island for a time and then to Rockford, Ill.
There she met and married Monte “Bud” Keller on Nov. 21, 1950. The couple eventually settled in Vinton, Iowa. Bud passed in 1958.
On Nov. 19, 1965, Alma married Raymond Dee and they returned to Grand Island in 1966.
Alma was a devoted Christian and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, serving as a Stephen Minister. She had a soft spot for animals, loving and being loved by her cat Molly and enjoyed wildlife. She also enjoyed reading, embroidery and painting. Alma’s greatest love was for her family. She was always there for her parents, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those who cherish her memory include her children, Christine Keller of Grand Island and her children, Jeremy Peterson, Jessica Allison and Jackie Kiser; Janee Broadway of Walla Walla, Wash., and her children, Jennifer Broadway, Beth Crenshaw, Amanda (Mark) Broadway and Samuel Broadway; Karen Keller of Phoenix, Ariz., and her children, Kimberly (Thom) Ott and Andrew (Sarah) Terry; Kraig (Linda) Keller of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and their children, Monte (Kate) Keller and Ashley Keller and Brenda Dee of Grand Island; and 13 great-grandchildren, Kiera, Hali, Riley, Olivia, Sammantha, Cody, James, Brooks, Evin, Ella, Kellen, Logan and Casey.
She is also survived by her husband, Raymond; a sister, Ruby (Henry) Kasson of Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Arlis Gydesen of Ord.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Monte Keller; and a brother, Marvin Gydesen.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church.
Online remembrances may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.