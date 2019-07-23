ORD — Allan Kent “Al” Bundy, 79, of Ord passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at the CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Mr. Bundy’s wishes were to be cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stephanie Hayes will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service.
Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials are to go to the American Diabetes Association.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.