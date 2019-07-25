Allan ‘Al’ Bundy, 79

ORD — Allan “Al” Kent Bundy, 79, of Ord passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mr. Bundy’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stephanie Hayes will officiate. A luncheon will be held following the service. Inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are to go to the American Diabetes Association. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Al was born Feb. 23, 1940, to Obediah “Boyd” and Mildred “Millie” (Layher) Bundy in Scotia. The family lived in Scotia until 1955, when they moved to Ord where Al graduated in 1958.
On June 8, 1962, Al married Gerene “Gerry” Brown. The couple lived in Ord, where they raised their sons, Chad and Wade. Al was a great mentor for his sons, teaching them respect, manners and the importance of hard work. He also taught them the valuable skill of working with their hands. His legacy will continue through his sons and grandchildren.
Al and Gerry owned two businesses in Ord: Daylight Donuts and Gerry’s Shoe Store. Al was especially involved in the shoe business. The community appreciated his talent in shoe repair, which was a self-taught skill that always made Al proud. He was often compared to Al Bundy, who was a shoe salesman on the TV comedy “Married with Children.” But his family and friends knew that the show came after the true story of Al Bundy, the talented and respected shoe store owner.
Al enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing, hunting, gardening and cooking. He was an avid sports fan and shared his love of sports with his family and friends.
Al leaves behind his wife, Gerry of Ord; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Lynn, Wade and Diane, all of Ord; five grandchildren, Lindsey and Alex, and Brett, Tanner and Garrett; a brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Linda of Benson, Ariz.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Suzann Hurlbert of Ord and Carmen and Ron Meyer of North Platte; three brothers-in law; five sisters-in-law; 10 nephews; eight nieces; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.
Al was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, Boyd and Millie; his parents-in-law, Jay and Marcene Brown; his brother, Lanny Bundy; a niece, Brandi Brown Fowler; a stepniece, Brenda Dulitz; and a brother-in-law, Don Edghill.
Al will never be forgotten because he lives in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be forever remembered and forever missed.