Alice Spiehs, 92

Alice M. Spiehs, 92, of Grand Island passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Brookefield Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Alice was born on Sept. 15, 1927, to Charles and Victoria (Zaruba) McCarville on the farm north of Loup City. Alice attended district No. 57 country school then Catholic school in Loup City for two years. After eighth grade Alice stayed home and helped on the farm. After her mother passed away, the United States Bureau of Reclamation bought the farm, which later became Sherman Reservoir. Charles and the five youngest children moved to Loup City. Alice worked for Ruth Solminski at her home taking care of Ruth’s three children while Ruth ran the movie theater. Alice then worked for the J.P Croff clothing and variety store for several years.
On April 22, 1954, she married Kenneth Spiehs of Cairo. To this union there were three children: Rex, Debra and Richard. Alice helped Kenneth with the farming, milking cows, and tending a large garden. After the children were raised she worked at Miller & Paine gift wrap, Shopko, Richmond Gordman, and Pump and Pantry in Cairo for a number of years.
She belonged to the Happy Home Makers Extension Club and the Platt Duetsche, and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Alice enjoyed her family gatherings, playing cards, and listening to polka music every Sunday morning, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rex and Karen of Wood River, and Richard and Diane of Cairo; a daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Harvey Merrill of York; her grandchildren, and their spouses, Corey and Sandra Spiehs, Kellie and Ryan O’Neill of Grand Island, Seth Boshart of Grand Island, Jason and Ginney Spiehs of Cairo, Jeff and Randie Spiehs of Cairo, Jessica Jacobsen and C.J. Scarborough of St. Paul, Miranda and Cody Nelsen of Columbus, Michael and Jenna Merrill of York; her great-grandchildren, Braeden, Alicyn, Caitlyn and Everly O’Neill, Riley and Macey Spiehs, Barrett Jacobsen, Reagan, Tynnlee and Jasper Spiehs, Gunner and Gavin Spiehs, Etta and Becker Nelsen; a brother, Leonard McCarville of Kearney; five sisters and a brother-in-law, Ilene Gembala of Big Fork, Mont., Joann Kalkowski of Rockville, Louise Hartman of Kearney, Donette Danburg of Mountain Grove, Mo., and Betty and Al Labs of Bennet, Colo; a sister-in-law, Phyllis McCarville of Grand Island; and a brother-in-law, Alvin Meyers of Grand Island.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; twin infant sisters, Maxine and Marie; an infant sister, Virginia; an infant brother, Clarence; two sisters, Leona and Caroline; a brother, Donald; and numerous sisters- and brothers-in-law.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.