WEST FARGO, N.D. — Alice Fay Noriega, 80, of West Fargo, N.D., died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Palliative Care Unit of Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, N.D.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, with a Time of Sharing at 6, at West Funeral Home in West Fargo, N.D.
Alice Fay VanCleave was born Aug. 20, 1938, near Callaway to Max and Helen (Wise) VanCleave. Helen died in 1942, and for a short time Max hired a woman to help him care for Alice Fay and her sister Maxine. When help was not available, he let his brother and sister-in-law, Harlen and Alice, take Alice Fay to care for. She soon became a “big sister” to their daughter, Donna Lea. She moved home to live with her father in May of 1952. She graduated from Callaway High School in 1955, and later that year she moved to Lexington to work.
In May of 1953, Alice Fay met the man who would become the love of her life, Larry Paul Noriega, on a blind date. They were married Aug. 18, 1956, in Kearney and lived for a time in Grand Island. They moved to Fargo in 1957. Shortly thereafter they moved to West Fargo, where they raised their three children.
While her Nebraska family called her Alice Fay, in North Dakota she was known as “Fay.” When her children were older and could behave when left on their own (most of the time, anyway) she began working part time at the Town Hall Bar. She later took a part-time position at the Cass County ASCS office, which eventually developed into a 16-year full-time career. She often said that she helped the same clientele at the ASCS office that she had served at the bar, and that if she couldn’t remember a farmer’s name right off the bat, she could remember what he drank!
In the summer of 1967, Fay and Larry were introduced to fastpitch softball. Eventually both Lamar and Ruben started playing the game, and Carin started keeping score. They traveled to many states and developed many fastpitch friendships. They supported all of their children’s school activities, and continued that support when their grandchildren started playing fastpitch softball, volleyball, basketball and baseball.
Fay is survived by her daughter, Carin of West Fargo, N.D.; son, Lamar (Chris Tunseth) Noriega of Aurora, Colo.; son, Ruben (Lori) Noriega of Walcott, N.D.; two grandchildren, Bailee (Jordan Brenneman) Noriega of Minneapolis, Minn., and Zachary Noriega of Fargo, N.D; and Nebraska cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents, Max and Helen VanCleave; and her sister, Maxine Lange.
Fay’s family would like to extend special thanks to the Palliative Care staff at Sanford, as well as the team from Hospice of the Red River Valley. Your gentle care and guidance were tremendously appreciated.