PALMER — Alice “Elaine” Rice, 88, of Palmer made her journey to heaven on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. Chaplain Mark Hartley will be officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Palmer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the United Methodist Church in Palmer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine was born on Aug. 10, 1930, to Art and Alice (Johnson) Wiser in their home near Chapman.
She was raised in the Clarks area. She attended District 8 School in Merrick County and then school District 13 at Clarks. She met her future husband, Don Rice, roller skating in Haven’s; the ballroom was beautiful, according to Elaine! They were married in Kansas on Aug. 14, 1946. They lived in the Clarks area and rural Palmer, where they were blessed with five children. Elaine worked at the Quality Market in Palmer that she and Don owned for a short time. Elaine was head cook at Coolidge Nursing Home for 23 years in Palmer.
Elaine was a lifetime member of Palmer United Methodist Church in Palmer. She was also a member of the Palmer American Legion Auxiliary for 55 years.
Don and Elaine enjoyed spending time together camping and fishing until Don passed on Feb. 4, 1984. She was an excellent cook and loved to cook for family gatherings. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed playing cards, having coffee with lady friends and watching Big Red sports with her family. She loved music, especially singing and dancing.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Colleen Rice of St. Paul, Rod and Kathy Rice of Palmer and Rick Rice of Palmer; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Pete Pemberton of Palmer; sister, Donna Reno of Loveland, Colo.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Alice Wiser; husband, Don; daughter and son-in-law, Charleen and Bob Roth; grandson, Jeffrey Rice; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Geraldine and Les Juhl and Darlene Rae Wiser; brother and sister-in-law, Art and Lois Wiser; brother-in-law, Pat Reno; and special friend, Fred Worm.
