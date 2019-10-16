Alford Killham, 85, of Grand Island died on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Frederick, Colo., surrounded by family in his home.
Services will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. The family asks that everyone wear red or Husker gear in honor of Alford’s love of the Huskers.
Alford was born on Aug. 18, 1934, in Columbus, the youngest child of 11, born to Elmer E. and Lula M. (Kinzer) Killham. He graduated from Central City High School and enlisted in the United States Army.
During high school he played basketball and baseball, and participated in Golden Gloves Boxing while in the Army.
Alford was united in marriage to Carol Jean Martin on July 31, 1960, at Trinity United Methodist Church and remained dedicated members during their 58-year marriage. They did everything together and loved anything involving family, which was always their highest priority.
As both were cancer survivors, they were very active with Relay for Life. They also volunteered at the State Fair. For several years they were hosts on bus tours from Grand Island to locations all over the country. Anyone who met “Alf” immediately fell in love with him and his sense of humor.
He was an avid Huskers and Chicago Cubs fan, and was a member of the Platte Duetsche, where he played softball and volleyball. He loved golfing, woodworking, camping, board and card games, gardening and was well-known for his meticulous yard.
After working for 25 years at New Holland, he went on to work as a custodian at Gates Elementary, and mowed greens at Jackrabbit Run golf course. He finally retired from working at age 80.
Those left to cherish his memory include children, Randy Killham (Jay Beck) of Aubrey, Texas, Cindi Sue Killham of Frederick, Colo.; grandchildren, Zoe Rae, Jacob Emmanuel, Luke Ryan (Elizabeth Carr), and Jordan Raihl, Nathan, Jennifer and Bailey Adams, Colby and MacKenzie Skarka; great-grandchildren, Korilyn Rayne, Paizley Skye, and Landon Elliot Raihl; sister, Shirley Hilligas; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Irene, Della, Francis, Margaret; brothers, Ernie, George, Virgil “Bud”, Homer, and his identical twin brother, Milford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
