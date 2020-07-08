Alexander “Alex” Schneberger, 21, of Grand Island, passed away on July 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an outdoor celebration of life will be hosted by family from 4 to 6 p.m. July 25 at 1007 Glenwood Ave. in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Alex was born Aug. 5, 1998, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Mark and Ronda (Drawbridge) Schneberger. He was raised in Parker, S.D., until kindergarten, when the family moved to Grand Island. Alex attended Grand Island Senior High, graduating from its Success Academy in 2016.
Alex enjoyed trap shooting, chicken farming, playing video games and working on cars with his dad. His love of baseball drove him to not only play the game, but also to join his dad as his umpiring partner as soon as he was old enough. More than anything, Alex loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents; a sister, Ashley Schneberger; a nephew, Mason; grandmothers, Janice and Juliana; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his honorary brother/life-long best friend, Cody Gannon.
Alex was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Don and Gene; an uncle, Doug; and two cousins, Dustin and Kobe.
