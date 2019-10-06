VANCOUVER, Wash. — Albert L. “Al” Ruby, 77, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, in Vancouver, Wash., his home for the last 20-plus years.
Born Nov. 25, 1941, in Little Rock, Ark., to Earl and Alice (Bockhahn) Ruby, Al was raised in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1959. He attended Midland College, receiving his bachelor’s degree in mathematics, and was a member of the Midland men’s tennis team. He then earned a master’s degree in mathematics from Iowa State University.
Al loved tennis, books, wineries and Gonzaga basketball.
Al leaves behind his daughter, Melinda (Mindy) Ruby of Georgia; his son, Jay Ruby of Nebraska; and two sisters, Jayne Weiche of Minnesota and Joni Pearson of Georgia.