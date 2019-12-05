Alanson James “Jim” Wright, 94, formerly of San Jose, Calif., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Grand Island.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Metz Chapel in York. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery at York.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Grand Island Public Schools Foundation.
Jim was born on Aug. 2, 1925, to Edgar and Armelia (Reed) Wright in Benedict. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II on the USS Leutze, supporting Marines at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
In 1950, Jim graduated from Hastings College with his BA in Business. On June 17, 1951, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” Wolverton in Grand Junction, Colo. Jim worked for Lockheed Martin in inventory in San Jose. He was a member of, and was very involved in, the Presbyterian Church in San Jose. Jim was always known for his kindness and generosity.
He is survived by nephews and nieces, Al (Jean) Satterly of Grand Island, Rhonda (Bernie) Masimer of Battlement Mesa, Colo., Ed (Vicki) Satterly of Newnan, Ga., and Mike (Sue) Wright of Sturgis, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Vaughn; sister, Juvae, and husband; and brother-in-law Ed Satterly.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.